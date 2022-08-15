‘Obnoxious’ Meghan Markle blasted over racism complaints: ‘Tired of the race narrative!’

Experts from the US have blasted Meghan Markle’s obnoxious claims of ‘fundamental racism’ in a country that “loves its traditions.”

American conservative commentator Candace Owens issued this allegation against the Duchess in her interview with commentator Matt Walsh.

According to Express UK, she was quoted saying, “This is a Hollywood star going into a country that loves its traditions and then accusing them of being fundamentally racist.”

“It's the height of ignorance to me to have this D-list actress that nobody knew go over there.”

“I think we're just tired of the race narrative here in America and it's just obnoxious that we've sent this girl to start the same thing overseas.”