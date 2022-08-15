BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet: Brand reputation rankings shock fans

Much to the delight of BLACKPINK, TWICE, and Girl's Generation fans, the Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings.

Out of all the girl groups this month, BLACKPINK ranked at number one for the third consecutive month.

The rankings have been determined with vast amounts of data collected between July 14 to August 14.

It is based on the analysis of factors like consumer participation, media coverage and more, of various girl groups.

YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa ranked at number one, with an immense increase of 103.34 percent, and currently, BLACKPINK records hold a brand reputation index of 6,372,130.

Meanwhile, the girl group is currently gearing up for their long-awaited comeback.

Further, Girls’ Generation rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,693,611, marking an 84.01 percent increase in their score, since last month.

Whereas TWICE climbed to third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,355,608, marking a 23.83 percent rise in their score since July.





Also check out the groups that made it into the Top 10, for the month of August;

BLACKPINK

Girls’ Generation

TWICE

IVE

Red Velvet

(G)I-DLE

Aespa

OH MY GIRL

fromis_9

WJSN







