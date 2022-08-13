‘Petty’ Prince Harry slammed over ‘burn-book' memoir: ‘Not the way to go’

Prince Harry has been put on blast for letting his ‘burn-book memoir ‘become to Oprah-esque’ ahead of its release.

This claim has been made by The Daily Beast's royal correspondent Tom Sykes.

He accused the prince of being ‘petty’ over his memoir, in light of its Oprah-esque burns.



While speaking to Royally Us he went as far as to allege that the memoir “is not the way to go” and admitted, “I think, frankly, it made them look petty.”

“It's an old thing, isn't it, when somebody starts, you know, slagging off somebody to you, you tend to think, well come on mate.”

Before he concluded, Mr Skyes also added, “You didn't get the worst deal of hands in life ever. I think, if he's smart, he will realise that you know, that is not the way to go and focus, very much, more on himself.”