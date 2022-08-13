 
close
Saturday August 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack

Notable authors express their feeling over Salman Rushdie stabbing in New York

By Web Desk
August 13, 2022
Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack
Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack

Salman Rushdie’s recent attack in New York has sent the literary community across the world into shock on Friday.

According to Independent, the State Police reported that the Satanic Verses author was stabbed in the neck at the literary event in Chautauqua Institution, after which he was shifted to hospital by helicopter.

Following this incident, several authors including Neil Gaiman, Stephen King and JK Rowling turned to Twitter to express their concern and show their support to Rushdie.

Horror novelist King wrote, “I hope Salman Rushdie is okay.”

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack

American Gods author Gaiman said, “I’m shocked and distressed to see my friend @SalmanRushdie has been attacked before a talk. He’s a good man and a brilliant one and I hope he’s okay.”

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack

The writer of Harry Potter series  penned, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack

Khaled Hosseini, the author of Kite Runner, added, “I’m utterly horrified by the cowardly attack on Salman Rushdie. I pray for his recovery. He is an essential voice and cannot be silenced.

Stephen King, Neil Gaiman and other literary figures react to Salman Rushdie attack