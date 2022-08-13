‘Nervous’ royals ‘scared’ Prince Harry using memoir to ‘settle Diana’s score’ with Camilla

Prince Harry is reportedly making the Firm fearful his memoir will try to settle Princess Diana’s score and exact revenge on Duchess Camilla.

This warning has been issued by royal author Richard Kay, in one of his new pieces for the Daily Mail.

He addressed the “considerable anxiety in Buckingham Palace circles” over the possibility of Prince Harry using it to “settle perceived scores with family members and senior courtiers.”

He even went on to allege that some of them feel particularly “nervous” about Prince Harry’s attitude towards stepmother Duchess Camilla, primarily since she is still blamed for the “collapse” of Diana and Charles’ marriage.

This claim comes shortly after Mr Kay spoke to a pal of the late Princess and found out about Prince Harry’s icy relationship with Camilla.

According to the pal, “it was pretty clear that he did not have a high opinion" of his stepmother.”

“He wasn't very complimentary about her and, I very much doubt, he forgot what we talked about that day.”