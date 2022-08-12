Brooklyn Beckham surprises Nicola Peltz with new ink on his hand during date night in L.A

File footage

Brooklyn Beckham never misses a chance to express love for his wife Nicola Peltz.

David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son has set major romantic relationship goals as he unveiled his new ink on the side of his hand.

He took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of the latest of his many tattoos dedicated to Peltz, whom he married in April.

Brooklyn said he “surprised [his] baby” with the tattoo — the word “married” in large script on his left wrist — which was done by his go-to celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.

The Transformers actress, 27, loved his new ink as Brooklyn, then, shared a picture of a mountain of donuts and a sweet note from his wife expressing how “proud” and “lucky” she is.

“Dear Mr. Peltzbeckham. I am so proud of you! I believe in you with every part of my being. You're the love of my life and I am so lucky to spend everyday by your side. I love you more every minute. Love Wifey,” the note read.



