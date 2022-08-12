Brooklyn Beckham surprises Nicola Peltz with new ink on his hand during date night in L.A

Brooklyn Beckham never misses a chance to express love for his wife Nicola Peltz.
David and Victoria Beckham’s 23-year-old son has set major romantic relationship goals as he unveiled his new ink on the side of his hand.
He took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to give fans a glimpse of the latest of his many tattoos dedicated to Peltz, whom he married in April.
Brooklyn said he “surprised [his] baby” with the tattoo — the word “married” in large script on his left wrist — which was done by his go-to celebrity tattoo artist, Dr. Woo.
The Transformers actress, 27, loved his new ink as Brooklyn, then, shared a picture of a mountain of donuts and a sweet note from his wife expressing how “proud” and “lucky” she is.
“Dear Mr. Peltzbeckham. I am so proud of you! I believe in you with every part of my being. You're the love of my life and I am so lucky to spend everyday by your side. I love you more every minute. Love Wifey,” the note read.
Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter account to call out toxic culture in Bollywood
Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in May this year with boyfriend ASAP Rocky
Hilary Duff candid conversation on working parent and sick child
Brooklyn Beckham discloses the priceless reaction of his father during his wedding ceremony with Nicola Peltz
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is said to be ‘vital’ for his and Meghan Markle’s allegedly dwindling finances
Amber Heard has been accused of ‘cutting up a girls’ clothes’ in a fit of jealousy over Elon Musk