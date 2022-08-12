Sophie Turner discloses her favourite album by hubby Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift

 
Friday August 12, 2022
Sophie Turner's husband Joe Jonas briefly dated Taylor Swift in 2008

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
Sophie Turner revealed her most favourite album by her husband Joe Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift in a recent interaction with fans.

The Game of Thrones star, 26, said that her most loved album by the Love Story hit-maker is  1989 during TikTok live with the Jonas Brothers  band member.

“My favorite Taylor Swift album [is] 1989, hands down. … [It’s] literally one of my favorite albums of all time,” she told her fans.

“Although, Reputation was … partly inspired by Sansa and Arya Stark. Did you know that?” Turner added.

“Really? That's pretty cool!” her spouse reacted to her revelation as he added, “And 1989 is a great album. Bangers. Bangers!”

Jonas and Swift briefly dated each other in 2008 before the Gotta Find You singer broke up with her over a phone call following which she slammed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

However, Swift later regretted it and told Ellen DeGeneres more than a decade later, “[The most rebellious thing I ever did was] probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show.”

“That was too much. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” she added.