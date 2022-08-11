Princess Anne’s royal role in Charles’ reign is ‘uncertain’

Princess Anne can possibly choose to retire from her official duties once her brother Charles becomes the monarch.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that it’s most likely the time when Anne could ‘take a back seat’ as she celebrates her 72nd birthday on Monday, August 18.

“My understanding has always been that [the] Prince of Wales is very appreciative of his sister,” he said.

“It's possible that, but not certain, there will be a role for her [Princess Anne] in the change of reign,” the expert continued. “[Although] she may want to take a back seat."

Two years ago, the royal told Vanity Fair on her 70th birthday that she didn't think she would work into old age like her parents.

“I don't think retirement is quite the same [for me]. Most people would say we're very lucky not to be in that situation because you wouldn't want to just stop.

"It is, to a large extent, the choice of the organisations you're involved with and whether they feel you're still relevant,” she added.