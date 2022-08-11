Prince Charles dreads ‘vicious week’ of him becoming the monarch

Prince Charles might be receiving training to become a future king for years but he is reportedly dreading the day.
Penny Junor spoke on Podcast Royal: “This is a moment that he has been dreading all his life really because his achieving the top job, the job he’s been training for and preparing for all these years does inevitably mean the death of his mother and he loves his mother very dearly.”
Junor continued: “It’s going to be a very vicious week … I am sure that he is pretty terrified of the whole prospect.
“He is a very emotional man and a sensitive man, he did take the death of his father very badly," he added.
"He takes the death of any loved one to heart and I think it would be, it’s devastating for him as it is for anyone who loses a much-loved mother.”
