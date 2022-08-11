Camilla Parker-Bowles ‘astonishing’ changes to ‘fit into’ Prince Charles life leaked

Royal experts have just pointed out the vast amount of changes Camilla Parker-Bowles ended up making for Prince Charles before the course of their marriage.

Royal biographer and author Angela Levin issued this revelation during her interview with the Daily Star.

There, she was quoted saying, “I think she has at the age of 57, when she married Prince Charles, it's absolutely astonishing that she could change her life so completely.”

“She didn't have a career before. She wasn't interested. She just liked to read, go to parties, and have fun. And she wasn't brought up to think in any other way.”

File Footage

“But she has changed enormously for the better. And the more she's done in the world of charities, the more she wants to do.”



This comes shortly after Ms Levin lauded the Duchess for having “done a lot for to try to stop domestic violence. She's not ashamed of any of these charities that she takes up, which a lot of her charities, a lot of royals would never have done.”