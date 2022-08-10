Ha Sung Woon announces comeback with new album 'Strange World'

Ha Sung Woon is all set to make his comeback with new album 'Strange World' under a new agency

Ha Sung Woon officially announced his comeback with a new upcoming album titled Strange World.

On August 9, Soompi reported that Ha Sung Woon revealed the first teaser of his upcoming seventh mini album titled Strange World.

Ha Sung Woon's final album with Star Crew Entertainment, Electrified: Urban Nostalgia, was released in November 2021.

Ha Sung Woon then signed with Big Planet Made before the end of last year, and Strange World will be his debut record with the new company.

Along with numerous other original soundtracks for K-dramas, WOON is also known for the songs Think of You for Her Private Life, I Fall in Love for The King: Eternal Monarch, and With You for Our Blues, which he co-wrote with BTS member Jimin.

Strange World will be released on August 24.