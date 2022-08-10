Prince Harry sparks fears of possibly ‘striking, taking down the Queen’

Prince Harry sparks major fears that strikes against the Queen may be ‘incoming’ amid fears that everyone else is already on his radar.
According to a report by News.com, this allegation has been brought forward by royal author Tom Bower.
He began by pointing out the fact that Prince Harry “seemed willing to betray every value he formerly held dear.”
“No one realised how his hostility had grown during his conversations with John Moehringer, the ghostwriter of his memoirs,” Mr Bower pointed out.
“To earn the estimated advance of about $20 million, Harry would be expected to give Moehringer emotional confessions and secret details. These would settle his scores with his family and friends.”
