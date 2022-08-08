Netflix 'The Festival of Troubadours' release date, cast and more

As usual, Netflix is adding some new show The Festival of Troubadours its a new Turkish movie.
The Festival of Troubadours tells the story of a wandering musician who stops by to see his son after 25 years after visiting the grave of his wife.
Now he is on his way to meet his musician friends at a festival but when his son gets to know about his declining health, he accompanies his father.
There begins a journey that could resolve their past issues from the time when the father left his son.
