Britney Spears reacts to ex-husband Kevin Federline’s claims

Britney Spears has reacted to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s claims about their sons, who live with their father.



In an interview with the Daily Mail, Kevin claimed their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 still love their mother Britney but have chosen to stay away from her.

Responding to it, the Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared a story where she says, “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children.”

“As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone ... It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram

“It was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything ... Only one word: HURTFUL ... I'll say it ... My mother told me "You should GIVE them to their dad" ... I'm sharing this because I can ... Have a good day folks!!!,” Britney concluded.



