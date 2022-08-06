Princess Eugenie 'didn't approve' of Beatrice shunning Meghan and Harry

Princess Eugenie reportedly argued with her sister Princess Beatrice for shunning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The younger York sister was not impressed with Beatrice announcing her pregnancy on the same day as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their third wedding anniversary.

Beatrice, who tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed her first child in September 2021 but she didn’t announce her pregnancy until four months earlier.

According to Heat magazine, a source claimed that the 32-year-old princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank were upset with the then-mother-to-be.

“Eugenie is still extremely close to Meghan, as is Jack, and they feel it was really unfair to grab the headlines that day.

“Eugenie didn't approve of the decision to shun Meghan and Harry's anniversary — she feels that they have been incredibly hard done by.”

“For Beatrice to announce her baby news on that day was uncalled for, in her view,” the source added.