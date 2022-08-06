Daisy Edgar-Jones is the cynosure of all eyes at Locarno Film Festival

Charming actress Daisy Edgar-Jones graced the event (Locarno Film Festival) on Friday night, Switzerland, looking gorgeous in a striking tassel dress on a star-studded night.

The actress, 24, turned heads with her stunning appearance in a one-shoulder black tassel dress as she picked up the award for her role in Where the Crawdads Sing, in which she stars as social outcast Catherine 'Kya' Clark.

Daisy posed confidently for the cameras as she showed off her sense of style in the quirky number which had colourful flower stitching on it and flashed some leg through the hanging tassels.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Daisy added inches to her height with strappy black heels and kept her accessories to a minimum for her incredible appearance at the event while flaunting a natural and pretty makeup look.

According to the festival's website: 'The Leopard Club Award pays tribute to a great personality of the cinema who through her or his work has managed to mark the collective imagination.'

The Normal People star recently revealed the theme of isolation in her new film Where The Crawdads Sing really 'stuck with her as her character's loneliness resonated with her.