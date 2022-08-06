Prince Harry’s friends ‘fear’ his memoir will ‘play havoc with their personal lives’

Prince Harry friends think the Duke of Sussex will reveal the wild escapades of their youth in his upcoming memoir.

According to Daily Beast, one of Harry’s old friends said: “If he doesn't go into those wild years in some detail, the book will just come over as a massive whitewash — at least to those who knew him."

On the other hand, Daily Mail reported that Harry’s friend ‘fears’ that he is “going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives.”

Meanwhile, The Times reported that Harry’s other friend believes that the prince will put a positive spin on his wild partying past. "I think he'll tell it honestly, framed in the context of his 'journey' towards 'healing’,” he said.

"I think there will be a lot of the old broken me versus the new fixed me who dealt with the pain, and a lot about Meghan as the woman who liberated me to deal with it all,” the outlet quoted.