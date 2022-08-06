Selena Gomez shares her dreams, says ‘I want to get married and be a mom’

File footage

Music icon Selena Gomez shared her dreams and future plans in the latest episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation.

The Rare singer opened up about her journey and stardom and revealed, “I hope to be married and to be a mom.”

Gomez, who just marked her 30th birthday celebration, added, “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

The Wolves singer added, “Keeping it real.” The Only Murders in the Building star also reflected on her decision to stay off Instagram for her mental peace, despite once having the largest number of followers on the platform.

“It’s been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn’t look at Instagram. So I don’t know what you did or how you are and that’s like real time that we can gain together.”

Gomez also advised listeners to “just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and really be present for what’s around you,” adding, “I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health.”



