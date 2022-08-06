Pete Davidson distracted Kim Kardashian's 'focus' from her kids: Insider

Pete Davidson distracted Kim Kardashian 'focus' from her kids

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wanted different things in life, reveals in insider.

Speaking to Page Six in an exclusive interview, the source admitted Kim was 'exhausted' by the former Saturday Night Live star's unpractical demands.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider said.

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice,” the source continued. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life" amid growing business and kids.

Kim and Pete were in a long distance relationship for the past few weeks, owing to latter's professional commitments.