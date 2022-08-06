Brooklyn comes out in support of wife Nicola Peltz against Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn comes out in support of wife Nicola Peltz in feud with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham has apparently come out in support of wife Nicola Peltz in her alleged feud with Victoria Beckham.



Nicola, 27 took to Instagram and shared a heartbreaking note seemingly talking about her rift with the mother-in-law.

Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April this year.

She posted a photo of her where she can be seen very upset.

In the caption of the picture, Brooklyn’s sweetheart says, “Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.

“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

Commenting on the post, Nicola’s husband said “You have the most amazing heart, I love you so so much” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

According to the Page Six, there’s a full-on cold war between Victoria and Nicola Peltz.