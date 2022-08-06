‘Infuriated’ ex-police chief ‘out for blood’ over Prince Harry’s security bid against the UK

Prince Harry’s second lawsuit against the Home Office has caused quite a stir and has angered an ‘already enraged’ an ex-police officer that spent the majority of his adult life protecting the Royal Family from threats.

The ex-police chief in question, Dai Davies, was the head of reality protection at Scotland Yard for many years, and branded Prince Harry’s moves “nonsensical.”

According to a report by The Mirror, he was quoted saying, “For a man who allegedly wants to protect his privacy he goes about a funny way of achieving it. I believe this is personal.”

Before concluding he also added, “Rather than seek a workable solution, he has taken this route which is fraught with issues. It’s insulting.”