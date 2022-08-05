Tom Cruise apologizes to couple for disturbance during ‘Mission Impossible’ shoot

File footage

Tom Cruise has won over the hearts of his millions of fans with his adorable gestures.

Recently, the Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, made headlines for performing a jaw-dropping, dangerous stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

However, he had no idea that he was interrupting a couple’s hike while filming the stunt. Cruise reportedly apologized for ruining a couple's hike and said, “Sorry for disturbing your peaceful walk with all the noise,” The Sun reported,

He also said, “I like your dog,” leaving the couple in awe.

Sarah and Jason Haygarth, a couple from the UK, were enjoying a hike around the Lake District with their dog, Edward, when they reportedly spotted and spoke with the Edge of Tomorrow star

“We asked, "What are you doing ?" Then Cruise said, "I'm going to jump off." I was like, "You're going to do what?" He said, "I'm going to jump off." Just before he jumped off, he said, "See ya! Hopefully this goes well," and we said, "Good luck, Tom,"' the couple told the outlet.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One has a current release date of July 14, 2023.




