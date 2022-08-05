Wendy Williams ties the knot with a police officer amid continued financial woes?

Wendy Williams has reportedly left her family in the dark and allegedly spread the news of her nuptials, directly in some of Hollywood's big publications.

This news came to light after the former TV show host revealed to close friends that she tied the knot with an NYPD police officer, in a short telephone conversation.



Even Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO Jason Lee heard “a few updates on her life, including the exciting news about her new hubby.”

Wendy’s brother Tommy seemed the most affected, and told Page Six, “I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault.”

“It’s a precarious situation,” after all “She wasn’t getting married last week,” he admitted. “I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”