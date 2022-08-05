Prince William, Prince Charles still consider Meghan Markle part of royal family?

Prince Charles and his elder son Prince William seemingly still consider Meghan Markle part of the royal family despite she and Prince Harry announced to quit the Firm in 2020.



Prince Charles and William chosed a picture of Meghan from her latest visit to the UK to remind her that the royal family cares for her.

They also used the ‘Duchess of Sussex’ title instead of her name to wish former Suits actress a very happy birthday.

The tweets of Prince Charles and son William seemingly show they still cares Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and consider them part of the royal family despite ongoing rift.

Meghan Markle, who lives in California with husband and their children Archie and Lilibet, celebrated her 41st birthday on Thursday, August 4.