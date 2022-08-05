Prince Harry’s memoir has triggered ‘tsunami of fear’ among Royal Family

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is touted to be a ‘tell-all’ about his life and times with the royal family

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is touted to be a ‘tell-all’ about his life and times with the royal family, and reportedly has the royals feeling ‘nervous’ over its content.

As per reports, the book, that does not have a release date yet, has the royal family fearing over what Harry may have included in it, especially in light of his seemingly ongoing feud with the family.

A source close to the royals was quoted by Mirror UK as saying: “There is a now tsunami of fear among the royals over what Harry will write. Many hope he may correct a few things but do not hold much hope.”

That’s not all… Yet another insider told Page Six: “There's a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood... There is some content in there that should make his family nervous.”