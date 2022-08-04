Rihanna, A$AP Rocky ‘increasingly protective’ of their privacy after baby

File Footage

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are keeping things low-key after the birth of their baby boy to enjoy time as a family.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight, that the Diamonds hit-maker and the rapper have become “increasingly protective” of their privacy after becoming parents.

"They're keeping things low-key so they can enjoy their little family,” the source told the outlet. "Privacy has become increasingly important to the couple.”

“When it was just the two of them, they'd go out all hours of the day and night and interact with fans. Now, with the baby, they're a little more protective," the insider added.

The insider went on to share that despite being super busy with her newborn, the singer plans to start working in the near future.

"She's one of the hardest working people out there and she can definitely have it all," the source said while adding that Rihanna sure will "be a hands-on mom and have an impressive career."

Previously, another source told Hollywood Life that the 34-year-old singer’s next album has “taken a back seat” as she’s focused on her son and romance with the rapper.

“She’ll always be a musician and an artist and the album will come but not until the timing is right,” the source said while adding, “Rihanna has put her baby as her first priority, as well as her relationship with ASAP Rocky.”