BTS member Jin hobnobs with celebrities at ‘Hunt’ premiere

BTS Jin has been on the radar of many celebrities and filmmakers, it seems

BTS’s Jin was among the many celebrities who attended the VIP screening of Lee Jung-jae’s Hunt, held on August 2, and as announced by the singer on Weverse, he was ‘personally invited’ to the premiere by Jung Woo Sung.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae is making his directorial debut with the film, which stars him and Jung Woo-sung.

The two lead actors of the film Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung had a photo time with the stars, including BTS’s Jin, Lee Min Ho, Kim Soo Hyun, the Squid Game squad, and more, reported Soompi.

BTS’s Jin showed up in all black and sported a causal look with black shirt, matching trousers and white shoes, and in his support for the movie, showed off a hand-written note that read ‘Fighting Hunt.’

Hunt first screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screening category. The film will hit theaters on August 10.