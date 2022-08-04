Jungkook and Charlie Puth collab reaches Billboard Top 50

: BTS’ Jungkook’s collab song with Charlie Puth has made it to Top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100

BTS member Jungkook’s collab with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, has made it to the Top 50 of Billboard’s Hot 100, as reported by Soompi.

Billboard published its new Hot 100 chart, which ranks the most popular songs in America each week, on August 2 at local time.

As per the chart, Left and Right spent its fifth consecutive week on the Hot 100 for the week ending August 6 after climbing four ranks from the previous week to reach No. 47.

With this, Jungkook became only the second K-pop soloist in history to have a song chart for three weeks on the Hot 100 besides PSY.

Additionally, Left and Right reached No. 50 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart, No. 37 on the Digital Song Sales chart, No. 14 on the Global Excl. US chart, and No. 17 this week on the Global 200.