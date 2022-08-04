Shah Rukh Khan needs ‘no advice’ on films, says Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t need any advice regarding his film choice, as per Alia Bhatt

Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t need any advice regarding his film choice despite his films performing poorly at the box office, in Alia Bhatt’s opinion.

Rather, the Gangubai Kathiawadi stars thinks she is the one that needs advice from Shah Rukh, even though in recent times, Shah Rukh’s films have had dismal performances at the box office while Alia seems to have cracked the code for box office success with back-to-back hits.

When asked in an interaction with Indian Express whether she has any advice for her Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia said, “He needs no advice. He’s the magic and magician put together. So, I won’t give any advice to him, rather I’ll take advice from him on how magical he is.”

Shah Rukh has a great chance of redeeming himself at the box office next year with three big releases in the form of YRF’s action entertainer Pathan, followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.