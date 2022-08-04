NewJeans tops iTunes charts with debut album

HYBE’s new girl group NewJeans is smashing iTunes charts with debut album EP, as per Zoom TV.
NewJeans placed on No. 1 at the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least nine different regions, including Thailand, Finland, Indonesia, Russia, and others as of 7 a.m. KST, August 2.
Ever since NewJeans have made their digital debut on August 1 with their self-titled EP and music video of their third title track cookie, the album is smashing records.
Moreover, their track Attention became the highest chart entry during the previous three years by a female group after it placed on No.20.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle romance began in 2016
Kate Middleton is worried about the future of her children as royal family members
Zoey Deutch shares that she auditioned for Katniss in The Hunger Games and found it 'painful' to lose the role
Prince William showed resistance to the airing of Princess Diana’s bombshell 1995 BBC Panorama interview
Prince Philip did not like Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle sent a heartwarming note on her blog on birthday