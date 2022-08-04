Meghan Markle once made unusual birthday present demand from fans: Read On

Meghan Markle urged fans to take care of themselves on her birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has turned 41 today, turned to her blog Tig on her 33rd birthday, to ask her admirers for a special birthday gift.

In her blog post, she wrote: "I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time.

"So for my birthday, here’s what I would like as a gift: I want you to be kind to yourself. I want you to challenge yourself.

"I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them…and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness.

"I did. And it’s never felt so good," concluded the mother-of-two.

Meghan shut down her blog after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.