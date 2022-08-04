Johnny Depp fans shell shocked to see actor’s ‘revenge tactics’ a play for Amber Heard

Unsealed documents from the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case showcase a shocking side of the actor to loyal fans.
The documents were unsealed after loyal fans paid $3,000 for copies, but that move seems to have backfired.
While many fans initially aimed at finding dirt on Amber with this move, they ended up coming face-to-face with a darker side of the Pirates star.
On extract goes on to showcase how Depp intended to use evidence of Amber’s alleged escort days against her in court, alongside nude photographs.
It also showcases allegations against Depp as well, including his personal issues with erectile dysfunction, amid the allegations of sexual violence with an alcohol bottle.
