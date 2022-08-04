Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen is embracing her pregnancy with wide arms!

The model is expecting her third child with singer John Legend. Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the mother-of-two shared a photo of her growing baby bump alongside an emotional note.

"​​The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she began. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Teigen admitted that she had fears about the pregnancy after the loss of her third child, Jack, in September 2020.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she added. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"



Teigen announced her miscarriage in 2020 with a tear-jerking note.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in a lengthy and emotional Instagram post at the time.