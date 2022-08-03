Meghan Markle snubbed by brother-in-law Prince William in old video: Watch

Meghan Markle was ignored by Prince William during a family event, video suggests.
In 2019, when Meghan was pregnant with son Archie, she attended a ceremony at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham alongside husband Prince Harry and the Cambridges.
In a viral video, the Duchess of Sussex is spotted turning to William to engage him in conversation.
The future King, who missed Meghan's gesture, was busy fixing his scarf as he sat inside the car.
It is reported that William always had reservations with Harry marrying the Suits actress.
An insider told Mail on Sunday: "The problem is that the Cambridges felt things had moved very quickly between Harry and Meghan. Wills particularly was worried and felt close enough to Harry to voice his thoughts."
