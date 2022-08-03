Kanye West bashes Adidas revealing he did not approve company for Yeezy Day

Kanye West hit back at Adidas claiming that he did not give his consent to the company for this year’s Yeezy Day as he continues his beef with the brand.

The backlash comes after the brand marked the fourth annual Yeezy Day on Tuesday launching new products under the deal signed with the rapper.

The 45-year-old announced his collaboration with the clothing and shoe brand in 2013, however, the deal is not going too well for the rapper.

Lately, Kim Kardashian’s ex has been criticizing and slamming the company for putting out products under Yeezy line without his permission or consent.

Now, in an Instagram message to Complex, the Praise God singer revealed how Adidas first launched the idea of Yeezy Day without his approval.

“Adidas made up the Yeezy Day idea without my approval and then went and brought back older styles without my approval,” Ye wrote in his message.

He wrote that the brand “picked colors and named them without my approval and hired people that worked for me without my approval stole my colorways without my approval stole my styles and material approaches without my approval took talent on the production side and sprinkled them through Adidas Originals without my approval.”

“Even though they did a Balenciaga collaboration they completely slowed down production on the shoes me and Demma developed for the Gap by trying to bully Gap even though my contract states I can do casual shoes which I was doing when I did fashion shows,” West added.

The rapper went on to reveal that he “ordered” the brand to make more of his Yeezy Slides, but the general manager, “lied to my face and said they didn't have the capacity meanwhile Adidas was copying my slides and making their own version of the Yeezy Slides.”

“Yeezy is 68% of Adidas on line sales. God step in,” he concluded his long note.

Ye first blasted the brand back in June when they launched their Adidas Adilette, calling them “fake Yeezys.”