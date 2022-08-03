Alia Bhatt confirms 'Jee Le Zaraa' is on hold due to her pregnancy

Alia Bhatt reacted to speculation that Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa is not happening anytime soon

Alia Bhatt, during a recent media interaction, confirmed that all reports of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa being shelved are false, also sharing that it will go on the floors next year after her pregnancy.

As per Zee News, Alia told reporters: "It's happening. We will go on floors next year."



Referencing her pregnancy, Alia added: "Of course, we cannot go on the floor this year."

She further assured: "We are not letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."

Jee Le Zaraa was announced by actor-director Farhan back in 2021, and is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The movie includes three A-list actresses, namely Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.