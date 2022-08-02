Katrina Kaif gives shares sneak peak of new glamourous photoshoot: SEE

Katrina Kaif on Monday released pictures from her latest glamourous photoshoot

Katrina Kaif on Monday released pictures from her latest glamourous photoshoot, sharing snippets from the shoot on her Instagram.

The actress looked stunning in a black and white striped outfit, and also posted a video where she could be seen posing for the camera and doing a sassy hair flick.

Katrina looked stunning with strappy heels completing her look, and posted the video with a caption: "A little posing and the necessary hair flick."





Katrina notably married Vicky Kaushal late last and seems to be spending the best time of her life with him; the couple was recently seen on vacation with their friends recently.

As far as work is concerned, the actress is working on Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

She also has Merry Christmas lined up, and will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.



