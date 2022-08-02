Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda leave 'Liger' event amid massive turnout

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda left the promotional event for their upcoming film 'Liger' midway

Actress Ananya Panday and South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda left the promotional event for their upcoming film Liger midway because of the uncontrollable crowd present at a mall located in Navi Mumbai, according to NDTV.

The Liger stars went to a mall in Mumbai in order to promote their film, and got overwhelmed by the over-crowded space as massive crowds gathered to see them.

Vijay Deverakonda noticed his crazy fan following especially among the females who could be seen holding posters and sketches, and asked his fans to calm down.

However, due to safety concerns, the team was reportedly forced to leave the event in the middle.

Deverakonda and the makers of Liger later shared messages for their fans on their social media handles after the incident.

Liger is a sports action film which is set to be released on August 25 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.