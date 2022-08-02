Janhvi Kapoor all set to shoot for upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs. Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her next upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is all set to start shooting for her next upcoming film Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, reports Pinkvilla.

Janhvi posted pictures from the sets of the film recently, in which she could be seen wearing neon color shorts with baby pink t-shirt.

She was also seen rocking batting pads with the gloves, bat, and helmet kept aside, and captioned the post: "Back to the Grind #Mr&Mrs Mahi."

Janhvi will be reuniting with her Roohi co-actor Rajkummar Rao in the film.

The actress returned to film sets after winding up her forthcoming film Bawaal alongside actor Varun Dhawan. She also recently celebrated the success of her OTT film Goodluck Jerry.



Moreover, Janhvi’s schedule can be seen fully packed. Along with Mr and Mrs. Mahi, she will start working on the remake of a Malayalam film, Helen alongside Sunny Kaushal.