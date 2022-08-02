Matthew McConaughey speaks on entitlement: ‘earn before you deserve’

Matthew McConaughey recently shared two cents regarding entitlement on social media.



On Monday, the Interstellar star turned to Instagram to post a video message about “deserve vs. earn” concepts with his 6.6 millions followers.

In a clip, the Lone Star actor could be seen sitting outdoor in the nature with a book on his lap while holding a white mug.

“You know I think we gotta really watch how quickly we like to say we deserve something,” Matthew began.

He continued, “I don’t know that we deserve anything. I’ve found that if we think we deserve something and we throw that word out and say ‘no, do we earn it?”

“That becomes measurable. We can earn things, but I don’t think we deserve things,” explained the 52-year-old.

“And earning means we’re in the process of helping get what we want,” he added.

Concluding his note, he said, “Saying that we deserve it – a lot of times we just lean back and go, ‘well I’m supposed to get mine, I deserve it.’ It’s different than earning it. Earn before you deserve.”

Sharing the post, the actor captioned it, “Earn it #soulcash”.

Meanwhile, fans showered their love over the actor for his “wise, inspiring words”.



One user commented, “Inspiring words from Professor McConaughey.”

Agreeing to his point, another added, “Entitled people believe they deserve things. Do the work and earn it instead.”