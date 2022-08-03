BLANK2Y announces their comeback: Details

BLANK2Y officially confirmed that they will be staging a comeback in August with a new mini-album

BLANK2Y have confirmed that they will be making a comeback this August with a second mini album, K2Y II: PASSION.



Keystone Entertainment shared a silhouette poster of K2Y II: PASSION to make the announcement.

The nine members of BLANK2Y are in full view in the poster with their faces were obscured by darkness.

In their statement, Keystone Entertainment stated, "While BLANK2Y's previous debut album showed their overflowing confidence, energy, and infinite potential, their new digital mini album will reveal their new charms that were not visible in their debut album. Please look forward to it."

The album will be made available on August 24 at 6pm KST.

BLANK2Y is a nine-member boy group under Keystone Entertainment, tat debuted on May 24, 2022, with the mini album, K2Y I: Confidence.