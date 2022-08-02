Alia Bhatt breaks silence on sexism in Bollywood: 'It gets me so annoyed'

Alia Bhatt is discussing how she has occasionally encountered casual misogyny and has heard sexist remarks at work.

Alia claimed that she did not recognise the sexism in such remarks at the time until her circumstance made her aware of them. She added that hearing such sexist remarks irritates her.

When asked if she had faced casual sexism in Bollywood like fellow women producers and actors, the Student Of The Year actor replied, “I think from time to time I have faced that-- casual sexism. Many times I would not notice it. When I think back now because I am so much more aware of it, it just makes so much sense as ‘oh my god that was such a sexist comment, or that I was basically a subject of extreme misogyny in that moment. That’s why now I am so much more sensitive. Sometimes my friends go like ‘what’s wrong with you, why have you become so aggressive?’”

She further added, “But it’s not about that, just random things like ‘don’t be so sensitive, you’re being so sensitive, are you PMSing. To hell with you, I am not being sensitive, and even if I am PMSing so the hell what? You were born because women were PMSing. It gets me so annoying when people say these random things. It’s just casual.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set for the release of her maiden production film, Darlings, which is scheduled to release on August 5, 2022, on Netflix.