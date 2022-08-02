Whoopi Goldberg pays homage to life and legacy of Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg recently shared emotional tribute to her friend and Star Trek alum Nichelle Nichols, who died this weekend at the age of 89.



According to Variety, Goldberg spoke up on The View about Nichols’ groundbreaking performance in the science fiction genre and how she was an “inspiration for millions of people” to pursue acting.

“Nichelle was a trailblazer, a heroine, and an extraordinary woman; somebody who inspired millions and millions of people, but who inspired me,” said Sister Act star.

Goldberg continued, “Nichelle was the first Black person I’d ever seen who made it to the future.”

The Associate actress mentioned that Nichols was “the only beacon that said, ‘Yes, we will be there’”.

“And it just made me feel like that was an amazing thing. She helped propel other women to go into space,” shared the 66-year-old.

Goldberg added, “I was lucky enough to spend time with her over the years. She was my friend and she’ll be missed.”

For the unversed, Nichols was the first Black woman who played a major role of Nyota Uhura in the 1960s Star Trek series.