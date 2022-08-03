BTS ARMY thinks obsessive fans are behind Jimin receiving unknown calls

Fans became concerned when BTS members Jimin and J-Hope allegedly received unknown calls from obsessive fans during a live broadcast.
After his historic Lollapalooza performance, J-Hope surprised fans with a live broadcast. Jimin also joined him to give fans some heart warming interactions.
The duo appreciated the ARMYs, with Jimin particularly expressing gratitude to the audience for showing him immense love and support.
While the session was going on, Jimin's phone started ringing. As he went to get the phone, nothing seemed out of the blue until he said, "Don't call me. ARMYs, don't call."
It seemed like Jimin must've seen that the number was unknown and realized that it was likely someone who had got his number without his consent.
Although it wasn't a big deal for Jimin, ARMYs appeared to be upset with the situation as it was common among K-Pop fans to buy and phone idols' numbers.
