Katy Perry flings pizza slices into crowd at Las Vegas nightclub

Katy Perry sparked a feeding frenzy at a nightclub by chucking pizza slices at the crowd

Katy Perry attempted to feed the inebriated masses at a Las Vegas nightclub over the weekend, as per reports.

The Last Friday Night (TGIF) singer hilariously flung slices of fresh pizza directly from the box into a crowd of energized attendees who tried their best to grab the piping-hot treat in a viral video.

While her heart was in the right place, her technique was pretty chaotic, with slices straight-up flying through the air.

Perry, 37, mixed up her pizza-tossing methods, choosing sometimes to throw them directly into the audience without a paper plate or napkin.

A fan account shared a video on Twitter, that showed Katy opting to hurl a slice like a frisbee deep into the crowd, prompting a mass of club goers to go to war over it.

“Imagine Katy Perry throwing pizza right in your face??? omg a dream,” tweeted one fan, while another joked, "Katy Perry throwing pizza at people in the club? It’s upsetting to watch other people live your dream :(."