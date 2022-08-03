BTS to receive special allowance for military service, fans 'displeased'

BTS might be awarded with special allowance for military service and fans are not happy about it

BTS will reportedly receive special allowance for military service and fans are displeased.



The K-pop septet is expected to be awarded with special allowance for their mandatory military service, as per the Defense Minister of South Korea Lee Jong on August 1.

Currently there is no criteria in place for pop culture artists receiving exemptions.

Special allowance would also allow the band to have time to practice and perform overseas after they enlist.

BTS' mandatory military enlistment has been talk of the town for quite some time, with many arguing that the popular South Korean boy band contributes to the country’s economy and Hallyu Wave.

However, the band members themselves have expressed their desire to serve the military.

As the announcement made it to the news, ARMYs expressed reservations on the matter, taking to their twitter and shared their emotions.

Some fans suggested that this will result in management overworking BTS members.



While some voiced their concerns about the timings of the news of military enlistment and massive success of BTS’ J-Hope’s performance, and how later are being catered differently by different news agencies.



