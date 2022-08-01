Angelina Jolie beams with joy as daughter Zahara gets admission in prestigious college

File footage

Angelina Jolie celebrates her daughter Zahara’s biggest career achievement as she has been accepted into the prestigious Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Monday, the Eternals star, 47, shared the happy news with her fans on her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her 17-year-old daughter with her new batch mates.

Following Jolie’s announcement, a TikTok video took the internet by storm, showing the Maleficent actress attending a Spelman event with her teenage daughter.

In the video, Jolie was seen showing off her incredible moves with other HBCU families of those attending the Atlanta-based historically Black women’s college.

“Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” read the caption of the viral video.

Fans congratulated Jolie and also highlighted how Zahara and Jolie had chosen a prestigious and "historically Black" university.

"I love how she's stepping up and doing all of the typical college parent activities. And yay Z going to a HBCU! [historically Black college and university]," wrote @jolie_purr.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's third eldest child (of six).



