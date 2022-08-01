Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt opens up about shooting action sequences in Heart of Stone

Alia Bhatt got candid about shooting action sequences in her Hollywood debut movie Heart of Stone amid pregnancy.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor told Variety that it was “quite a task” working in an action movie for the first time while being pregnant as there were “many layers” for her to “deal with.”

“It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie,” the actor told the outlet.

“But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me,” she added.

“It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated,” Bhatt continued while adding that the team took good care of her especially when she felt homesick in London.

The Bollywood diva further gushed on her co-stars in the film, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, saying, “I had such a lovely time shooting with Gal (Gadot), with Jamie Dornan and with my director Tom Harper.”

“I think we’re onto something pretty cool with Heart of Stone and I can’t wait for the world to see it,” Bhatt shared.

The 29-year-old star recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai and announced her pregnancy last month.







