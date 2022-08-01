Reese Witherspoon reveals how Top Gun: Maverick inspires for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon recently shared her two cents on the third instalment of her hit movie Legally Blonde.
Speaking to USA Today, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that it was the worldwide success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick that compelled the creator to go for movie’s third sequel.
“I’m still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way. It’s just like Top Gun: Maverick. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” she told outlet.
The Sweet Home Alabama star continued, “So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.”
Adding to this, the Wild actress explained, “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”
Meanwhile, Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have already signed on to write the screenplay for latest sequel; however, no release date has been announced as of yet.
