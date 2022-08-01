Britney Spears posts new snaps from ‘special’ wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears celebrated her two-month wedding anniversary to Sam Asghari in an adorable post.
On Monday, the Gimme More singer, 40, took to her Instagram handle and shared a rare glimpse of her fairytale wedding ceremony.
The Toxic singer shared a picture of the room where the lavish afterparty was held and also showed the dance floor where she and her guests celebrated the event.
She also posted a click of a white limousine, adorned in dozens of pink roses with a 'Just Married' sign on the trunk.
Sharing the pictures, Spears captioned the post¸ “Guys just two months ago I got married!!! Can you believe it??? Going to Disneyland soon, my happy place !!! This is the dance floor at my fairytale wedding before we danced … this is our special car … thank you @drewbarrymore, @selenagomez, @madonna, and @parishilton for surprising me !!!
The post also featured a picture of Spears’ friend Selena Gomez as she thanked her for making her big day more special. She wrote, “Thank you to Selena for telling me all she wants is for me to be happy 3 times !!! It was a very, very, very special wedding !!!”
